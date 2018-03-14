Height restrictions in place for boat traffic under Alligator River Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Alligator River Bridge is closed to navigation for boats at or over 14 feet in height until 6 p.m. for maintenance.

The restriction went into place Wednesday at 6 a.m.. The swing bridge will remain in the closed-to-navigation position 24 hours a day until its reopening.

Boats that are able to pass through the bridge in the closed position are able to do so.

The Croatan Sound to the Pamlico Sound can be used for boats that are unable to pass through the bridge in the closed position.