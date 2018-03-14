German frigate FGS Hessen docks at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A German air-defense frigate FGS Hessen (F-221) is paying a brief visit to Nauticus.

The ship is in town for two naval maneuvers with a Norwegian frigate and several U.S. ships — including the USS Harry S. Truman. The Hessen is in the Sachsen Class of German ships, with a crew of 140 enlisted sailors.

The Hessen docked at Nauticus on Tuesday, and will leave March 15 for its next exercise. Nauticus shared a time-lapse video of the Hessen pulling into port.

Officials with Nauticus say the Hessen is not open for tours.