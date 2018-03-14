Family speaks out after son is killed in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Jazmine Wright says she was asleep when she got a call from her brother’s girlfriend.

She says she called because she wanted to make sure Jamar was OK.

After the call from Jamar’s girlfriend, Wright started calling around herself to find out where her brother was.

Her search led her to the medical examiners office.

“They called back one hour later and said ‘yes this is Jamar Wright,'” said Jazmine.

Jazmine says her family has been searching for answers ever since.

Jamar’s parents, Delisa and Melvin, are both deaf, so their daughter, Jazmine, interpreted the interview.

Delisa says when she heard the news she was in shock.

“She was angry, she was sad, she was basically in disbelief,” Jazmine said.

This isn’t the first tragedy the family has been through.

They lost their youngest son when he was 4 years old due to an asthma attack.

In addition, Jamar and his girlfriend had just lost a baby that was on the way.

While they say those incidents were out of their control, they believe there is still time to get justice for Jamar.

The family says he was at a party on Pollux Circle in Portsmouth when he was shot.

“Somebody needs to come forward and say something,” Jazmine explained.

At one point, the family went out to the scene to get answers on their own.

“We went to the house where it happened at, and she just basically said it’s not her responsibility, she’s not responsible for what happened,” she added.

Portsmouth Police tell 10 On Your Side there still aren’t any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re in the blind, like we want to know what’s going on, who shot my brother,” said Jazmine.

It might be a while before they get the answers they’re looking for.

But, in the meantime, they’ll always remember the good times.

“He liked to dance the Milly Wop dance, he liked riding on a hover board with his niece,” the family said as they laughed together.