21 Farm Fresh stores bought by Kroger, Food Lion

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Talk about a supermarket sweep.

On Wednesday, SUPERVALU Inc., which owns Virginia Beach-based Farm Fresh, announced it’s selling 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh locations for $43 million.

10 of the stores were purchased by Kroger Mid-Atlantic and eight by Kroger’s Harris Teeter brand. Three other locations will be converted into Food Lions.

SUPERVALU says its working to make sure current Farm Fresh employees receive support in the transition, adding that it’s planning to offer severance pay for eligible employees. The company expects current employees to be offered positions at the new stores.

“We are thankful for the tremendous service our employees have delivered at Farm Fresh through the years, and are grateful for the opportunities we’ve had to share in the lives and special events of our customers and employees across the Hampton Roads, Richmond, Williamsburg, and Elizabeth City communities,” said Anne Dament, SUPERVALU’S executive vice president for retail, marketing and private brands.

Eight Farm Fresh locations will turn into Kroger stores:

1401 North Main Street, Suffolk

2190 Coliseum Drive, Hampton

309 South Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake

6500-C George Washington Memorial Highway, Gafton (York County)

1464 Mt. Pleasant Road, Chesapeake

1282 Smithfield Plaza, Smithfield

230 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk

7254 George Washington Highway, Hayes (Gloucester County)

Kroger Mid-Atlantic said it will invest more than $30 million to renovate the stores and convert them to Krogers, bringing the total number of Kroger locations in Hampton Roads to 18.

10 Farm Fresh locations will be transitioned into Harris Teeters:

2110 Great Neck Shopping Center Virginia Beach

227 Fox Hill Rd, A01 Hampton

4511 John Tyler Hwy Williamsburg

3675 Bridge Rd Suffolk

1400 Kempsville Rd Suite 109 Chesapeake

179 W Ocean View Ave Norfolk

521 Laskin Rd Virginia Beach

1069 Independence Blvd Virginia Beach

730 W 21st St Norfolk

2129 General Booth Blvd Virginia Beach

Three others will be Food Lions:

1615 General Booth Blvd Virginia Beach

683 Hughes Blvd Elizabeth City

608 E Mercury Blvd Hampton

SUPERVALU says it’s considering selling the remaining 17 Farm Fresh locations to Farm Fresh employees and its wholesale customers.

Farm Fresh, once a giant in the grocery store market in Hampton Roads, fell on hard times in the past two decades. The company filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and had been treading water ever since, finding itself stuck between stores with lower prices and high-end grocery chains.