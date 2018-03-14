2 adults, 1 child displaced in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries after a house caught fire Tuesday night in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said firefighters were called to Bayberry Court just after 8 p.m., and found light smoke coming out of the house.

The fire was brought under control just before 8:45 p.m.

Officials said the fire caused damage to both floors of the house. Two adults and one child were displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.