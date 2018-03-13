Winter weather creates traffic mess across region

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Winter weather that featured heavy snowfall led to messy road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute.

There were numerous crashes across interstate highways and main city roads.

SOUTHSIDE

Norfolk police responded to a fatal crash early Tuesday at Tidewater Drive and Widgeon Road. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 264 in Portsmouth caused delays around Frederick Boulevard. Another crash near Victory Boulevard caused delays on I-264.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning there were multiple crashes with injuries on U.S. Route 58, as many bridges in the county were frozen over.

THE PENINSULA

The tricky conditions caused W. Mercury Boulevard to close between Andrews Boulevard and Tomahawk Road. Hampton police said on Twitter that there were patches of ice on the road.

Drivers commuting on both sides of Interstate 64 saw crashes in Hampton and in Newport News.

