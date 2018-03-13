Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter will miss NCAA Tournament with broken wrist

By Published:
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers dunks against the Louisville Cardinals during the quarterfinals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) – Virginia’s national championship hopes took a hit on Tuesday evening. The university announced freshman forward DeAndre Hunter will miss the NCAA Tournament, having suffered a broken wrist in the ACC Tournament.

Hunter was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games for the Cavaliers (31-2, 17-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference). The No. 1 overall seed Cavs will face 16 seed Maryland-Baltimore County in their opening round on Friday night.