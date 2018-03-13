Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter will miss NCAA Tournament with broken wrist

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) – Virginia’s national championship hopes took a hit on Tuesday evening. The university announced freshman forward DeAndre Hunter will miss the NCAA Tournament, having suffered a broken wrist in the ACC Tournament.

Hunter was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games for the Cavaliers (31-2, 17-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference). The No. 1 overall seed Cavs will face 16 seed Maryland-Baltimore County in their opening round on Friday night.