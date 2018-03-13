Norfolk considering deal to sell Lambert’s Point Golf Course

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is considering a possible sale of the Lambert’s Point Golf Course.

Council is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on an ordinance on a possible sale of the golf course to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District.

The district is looking to expand its treatment plant for the Sustainable Water Initiative Program — which would add an advance facility to enhance the city’s drinking water.

According to an agreement, the district would pay $15 million for an option to buy the golf course. The district would then have until Dec. 31, 2023 to exercise the option on the golf course, costing another $15 million.

The golf course may stay open until the option is exercised, according to the agreement.