Police respond to fatal crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fatality has shutdown down traffic around an intersection in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said in tweet Tuesday morning there was a serious crash with a fatality at Tidewater Drive and Widgeon Road.

All north and southbound lanes are closed for both roads as a result. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash.

The crash was one of several around the region after a winter storm created a slushy mess on the roads.

The Southhampton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning there were multiple crashes with injuries on U.S. Route 58, as many bridges in the county were frozen over.

Numerous other crashes were seen on interstate highways between the Peninsula and Southside.

