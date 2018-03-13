Police: 113 school threats, 52 arrests in Hampton Roads since Parkland shooting

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Police departments across the region have investigated 113 threats at schools and arrested 52 juveniles since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The threats received across the seven school districts were made in several ways: verbal threats, overheard conversations, letters, notes on bathroom stalls and social media posts.

In some cases, police arrested more than one person for a single threat.

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Princess Anne Middle School (Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 22)

Betty F. Williams Elementary School (Feb. 15)

Ocean Lakes High School (Feb. 15, Feb. 19)

Lynnhaven Middle School (Feb. 16, Feb. 22, Feb. 26)

Virginia Beach Middle School (Feb. 16, Feb. 19)

Kellam High School (Feb. 17)

Cox High School (Feb. 19)

First Colonial High School (Feb. 19, Feb. 22, March 2)

Kempsville Middle School (Feb. 20, Feb. 21)

Brandon Middle School (Feb. 21, March 4)

Landstown High School (Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 23)

Tallwood High School (Feb. 21, Feb. 23, Feb. 24)

Larkspur Middle School (Feb. 21)

Bayside High School (Feb. 22)

Three Oaks Elementary (Feb. 26)

Renaissance Academy (Feb. 26)

Independance Middle School (Feb. 26)

Great Neck Middle School (Feb. 26)

Shelton Park Elementary School (March 1)

Salem Middle School (March 1, March 2)

Bayside Middle School (March 2)

Luxford Elementary School (March 2)

Corporate Landing Middle School (March 6)

Newtown Elementary School, March 7)

Virginia Beach police made arrests in the following threats: Feb. 14, 15 and 22 at Princess Anne MS, Feb. 15 and 19 at Ocean Lakes HS, Feb. 16 and 19 at Virginia Beach MS, Feb. 21 at Kempsville MS, Feb. 21 and 23 at Landstown HS, Feb. 21 and 24 at Tallwood HS, Feb. 21 at Larkspur MS, Feb. 22 at Lynnhaven Middle School, Feb. 26 at Renaissance Academy, two threats on Feb. 26 at Independence MS, Feb. 26 at Great Neck MS, March 1 at Shelton Park ES, two threats on March 2 at First Colonial HS, March 2 at Salem MS and March 6 at Corportate Landing MS.

NORFOLK:

Lake Taylor High School (Feb. 14)

Lake Taylor Middle School (Feb. 19)

Norview Middle School (Feb. 19, Feb. 26)

Booker T. Washington High School (Feb. 19)

Blair Middle School (Feb. 20)

Jacox Elementary School (Feb. 20)

Ruffner Middle School (Feb. 21)

Northside Middle School (Feb. 22)

Granby High School (Feb. 22, Feb. 26)

Azalea Middle School (Feb. 23)

Southside Stem Academy (Feb. 23)

Crossroads Elementary (Feb. 23)

Maury High School (Feb. 26)

Rosemont Middle School (Feb. 26)

Ghent Elementary School (March 1)

Norfolk police made arrests in the following threats: Feb. 14 at Lake Taylor High School, Feb. 19 at Lake Taylor Middle, two threats on Feb. 19 at Norview Middle, Feb. 20 at Blair and Jacox Elementary, Feb. 26 at Granby High. Maury High, Rosemont Middle and Norview Middle and March 1 at Ghent Elementary.

CHESAPEAKE:

Grassfield High School (Feb. 14, Feb. 16)

Indian River High School (Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 22)

Great Bridge High School (Feb. 14, Feb. 20)

Indian River Middle School (Feb. 16)

Western Branch High School (Feb. 16, Feb. 18)

Great Bridge Middle School (Feb. 16, March 9)

Crestwood Middle School (Feb. 16)

Hickory High School (Feb. 20, March 12)

SECEP (March 20)

Oscar Smith Middle School (Feb. 21, Feb. 28)

Greenbrier Middle School (Feb. 22, March 1, March 9)

Oscar Smith High School (Feb. 28)

Thurgood Elementary (March 1)

Hickory Middle School (March 1)

Deep Creek High School (March 1, March 12)

Hugo Owens Middle School (March 1)

Potlock Elementary School (March 7)

Chesapeake police made arrests in the following threats: Feb. 14 at Grassfield High School, Indian River High School and Great Bridge High School and threat on Feb. 20 at SECEP.

PORTSMOUTH:

Woodrow Wilson High School (Feb. 15, Feb. 21, March 7)

Norcom High School (March 9)

Portsmouth police say one student was arrested for threatening harm against a teacher on March 2 at Hodges Manor Elementary School. No arrests have been made in connection with threats against schools.

SUFFOLK:

Nansemond River High School (Feb. 15, Feb. 19, Feb. 21)

Lakeland High School (Feb. 19)

Kings Fork High School (Feb. 22)

Suffolk police made arrests in the following threats: Feb. 15 and 22 at Nansemond River High School.

NEWPORT NEWS:

New Horizons Regional Education Center (Feb. 14)

Hines Middle School (Feb. 19)

Menchville High School (Feb. 20, Feb. 21)

Huntingdon Middle School (Feb. 22)

Mary Passage Middle School (Feb. 26)

East End Academy (March 2)

Enterprise Academy (March 6)

Gildersleeve Middle School (March 7)

Newport News police say they have made arrests in all nine above incidents and a tenth arrest in connection with a general threat made against no particular school on Feb. 23. Police say each of the people arrested were charged with threatening a school.

HAMPTON:

Hampton High School (Feb. 14)

Bethel High School (Feb 18)

Kecoughtan High School (Feb. 18)

Hampton police say the threats were deemed to be rumors and not credible threats. No arrests have been made.