Military dependent hospitalized after shooting at Langley housing

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot Tuesday night at Langley Air Force Base housing, according to Joint Base Langley-Eustis officials.

Officials say the victim was a military dependent, who’s reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital.

Dispatchers say they received a call for the shooting near Raptor Blvd. and Big Bethel Road in the Bethel housing community around 7 p.m.

Langley-Eustis officials say they’re investigating alongside the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Department and are “sending thoughts to the community and family affected.”

