Man falls overboard from anchored cargo ship near Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who went missing from an anchored cargo ship near Cape Charles.

Coast Guard officials say watchstanders were alerted around 2:10 a.m. that a 33-year-old man fell overboard from the 770-foot ship Lara Venture at the Cape Charles Anchorage.

Officials say the man was fastening a ladder when he fell. He did not have a life jacket on, and was last seen wearing orange coveralls and a dark blue jacket.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew from Elizabeth City was dispatched overnight to search along with the Cutter Sea Horse from Portsmouth.

Officials say a helicopter squadron from Naval Station Norfolk was expected to join the search.

“We are working with our partner agencies to locate this man,” said Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Bradley Milliken, command duty officer for the case. “Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts should contact the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at 757-668-5555.”