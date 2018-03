HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested for a stabbing another man in Hampton.

Hampton police say 60-year-old Reginald Whigham was charged with malicious wounding for an incident that happened Monday night on Calvert Street.

Officers called to the scene found a 38-year-old Hampton man suffering from a stab wound — which was not considered life-threatening.

Police say an investigation found he and Whigham were arguing, when Whigham pulled out a knife and stabbed him once.