NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An Exxon gas station was robbed Tuesday night in Newport News, according to police.

Police say the robbery occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Beechmont Drive and Warwick Boulevard.

The two male suspects, one armed with a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported, according to police, and the investigation remains ongoing.

