Fire hazard forces Amazon to recall portable chargers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon is recalling its Portable Power Banks due to fire and chemical burn hazards.

The power bank’s battery can overheat and catch fire.

The recall includes six versions of AmazonBasics’ portable lithium-ion battery chargers/power banks:

16,100 mAh

10,000 mAh

5,600 mAh

2,000 mAh with micro USB cable

3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh with USB micro cable

Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA is printed on the back of the unit.

If you have one,you should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.

Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.