Driver hits state trooper’s vehicle on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was charged early Tuesday morning after hitting a Virginia State Police trooper’s vehicle, as the trooper was helping another person.

State police say the trooper was called around 6 a.m. to help a driver whose Chevrolet Blazer had spun out of control on Interstate 64 — on the Victory Boulevard overpass — and ended up on a median.

The trooper was checking on the driver when his vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford F-150. State police say the trooper was pushed into the Blazer as a result.

The driver of the Ford, Kenneth Smoker, was charged with reckless driving/failure to maintain control. Smoke refused treatment at the scene.

There were several crashes reported Tuesday morning, as snowfall from the previous night left behind a slushy mess on area roads.

Norfolk police responded to the scene of a fatal crash that closed an intersection for several hours.