Car tied to killing of pastor’s wife found in western NC

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they’ve found a car linked to the death of a pastor’s wife near Littleton in western North Carolina.

A gray 2010 Mercedes-Benz was taken by two people who investigators say robbed the pastor and his wife, then set the fire that killed the wife. The car has been found in Haywood County, authorities confirmed.

Authorities say on Friday the couple came home to find two burglars inside their Littleton home. The two forced Nancy to drive to a nearby bank and take out $1,000. The pair then forced the couple inside the home and set it on fire.

Police say John Alford was badly beaten by the thieves but still managed to escape. However, he couldn’t save his wife, Nancy, who died in the blaze.

John Alford, who lived with his wife near Lake Gaston, has been the pastor of Sanford Memorial Baptist Church in Brodnax, Virginia for more than a decade. His wife taught Sunday school at the church.