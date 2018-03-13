1 dead, 6 injured in Alabama tour bus crash

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP/WKRG) — One person is dead and six others are injured after a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, plunged into a ravine near the Alabama-Florida line.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack confirmed the death and injuries Tuesday morning while talking to new reporters. One person is critical, and five others are in serious condition.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine early Tuesday and multiple helicopters responded.

WAVY sister station WKRG-TV is reporting that officials say the bus was returning to Houston from a school trip.

Mack says Interstate 10 has been closed in both directions. Traffic has been diverted and Alabama State troopers are asking people to avoid the area.

Channelview Independent School District spokesman Mark Kramer confirmed in a statement that the accident involved a charter bus carrying Channelview High School band members. Kramer said immediate details were limited and school authorities are in contact with law enforcement in Alabama to get more information.

One image posted on the band’s Facebook page hours before the crash showed a large group posing outside Disney World.