3 students could face jail time for threat against Virginia Beach MS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three juveniles are facing potential jail time in connection with a Feb. 16 threat against Virginia Beach Middle School, according to police.

In the days following the incident, police charged one student with a Class 2 felony of committing, conspiring, aiding & abetting acts of terrorism.

On March 9, police say they arrested two more juveniles and charged them with the same crime.

The threat was posted on social media and referenced violence against the school, according to a statement from Principal Dr. Sandra Brown.

“Students who make a threat – even as a joke – face very real consequences,” Brown wrote in the statement.

State law says the felony is punishable by life in prison or a sentence of at least 20 years. It’s unclear if the juvenile suspects, who have not been identified, will be tried as adults.

The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach City Public Schools have not released specifics regarding the threat.