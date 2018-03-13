2 displaced after malfunction sparks Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults were displaced Tuesday morning after a Chesapeake house caught fire.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department say crews were dispatched to a house on Kentucky Trail — in the Deep Creek section — just after 10:30 a.m.

Responding firefighters found flames inside the walls near a wood stove.

Officials say firefighters had to open up the walls and ceilings on both floors of the home to extinguish the flames.

Damage wss contained to the area surrounding the wood stove and chimney. Officials say it appeared to have been caused by a malfunction with the stove.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Chesapeake House Fire — 3/13/18 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Chesapeake Fire Department Credit: Chesapeake Fire Department Credit: Chesapeake Fire Department