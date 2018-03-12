Virginia earns no. 1 overall seed, Virginia Tech takes 8-seed in upcoming NCAA Tournament

For the third time in the last five seasons, the University of Virginia will enter the NCAA Tournament as a number one seed. After winning a school record 31 games, setting the ACC record with 17 conference wins, coasting to the ACC regular season title, and winning the ACC Tournament championship on Saturday night, the top-ranked Cavaliers will also enter as the tournament’s top overall seed.

Tony Bennett was certainly all smiles during the selection show on Sunday night, but also realizes anything can happen in March. “You always acknowledge, anybody can beat anybody, and you can beat anybody,” said the ninth-year head man of the Cavaliers, who’s team will face the 16-seed University of Maryland-Baltimore County on Friday night at 9:20 pm in Charlotte.

Virginia Tech is headed to its second straight NCAA Tournament as an 8-seed, and will face the 9-seed Alabama in Pittsburgh on Thursday night at 9:20 pm. This is the first time since the 1985-1986 season the Hokies (21-11) have qualified for the big dance in back-to-back seasons.