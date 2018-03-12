Utopia Unleashed: Reinventing the Oceanfront Experience

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Plans are in motion to turn the Virginia Beach Oceanfront into a hub of entertainment — with at least three proposed projects.

But you’ll be surprised to find out where the idea for one of them actually came from.

A developer showed interest last year in preliminary drawings from a surfer in Virginia Beach. The drawings date back more than four years.

Since then, the project has taken off — and has the attention of a certain celebrity.

“They looked at each other, they looked at us and said, ‘We’re doing that.’ And for me, that moment was the most surreal thing that I could ever imagine,” said concept designer Alec Yuzhbabenko.

So who is Yuzhbabenko? And what does his dream mean for all of us?

Find out in Joe Fisher’s special report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.