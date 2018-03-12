Thousands lose power across the area amid snowfall

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — More than 8,500 people are without power around the Hampton Roads area as the winter weather system moves through.

The outages have mainly hit Chesapeake, Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton and Suffolk, with clusters of outages in James City County, York County and Virginia Beach.

Dominion workers have 113 separate projects on the Southside, with eight more on the Peninsula.

More than 40 customers in Gloucester County and roughly 30 customers were also without power in the Kill Devil Hills area.

To view the power outage map and see timetables to repairs, click here.