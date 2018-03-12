Suffolk battalion chief pleads guilty to charges, gets suspended sentence

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk Fire and Rescue battalion chief has pleaded guilty to several charges, including reckless driving and obstruction of justice.

Police say 44-year-old Owen Thomasson was driving under the influence back in October and hit two utility poles, two mailboxes and a bush, then left the scene.

Neither Thomasson or his co-defendant had anything to say about the trial when they came out of court this morning. They both pled guilty to several charges and got their sentences suspended, pending good behavior.

According to the Commonwealth, a citizen told police on Oct. 14 a pick up truck hit a utility pole and several other things before taking off on Wilroy Road.

The vehicle was found unoccupied, but damaged, not far from the scene. When officers went to Thomasson’s house, he told police he had been home asleep and his truck was stolen.

In court Monday, we learned Thomasson even filed a police report saying the truck was stolen, but later admitted that that wasn’t true. Thomasson said he took off from the scene because he was scared.

A judge sentenced him to three years in jail, but it was all suspended. Thomasson will have a restricted drivers’ license and must take part in an alcohol program.

Thomasson’s girlfriend Rebecca McConnell was also charged in the case. She pleaded guilty to giving false information to police and not reporting the wreck.

McConnell was sentenced to two years in jail, but that time was also suspended.

