UPDATE: Traffic has reopened, but VDOT says drivers should still expect delays.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All westbound lanes at Wilroy Road on US-58 in Suffolk are closed after a tractor-trailer jackknifed Monday evening.

No one was injured, but all westbound lanes were blocked by the tractor-trailer.

Emergency personnel were notified about the accident at 6:19 p.m.

