North Carolina’s Shelly Island has disappeared, NASA images show

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — An island that formed off Cape Point in the Outer Banks last year is no more.

Recently released NASA images show the small development has disappeared. The “island” — which was only about 300 yards wide — made local and national headlines last summer, attracting droves of visitors.

A number of people who tried to reach the island were rescued as the tides proved to be too strong. There were even arguments as to who exactly owned the island.

Some experts said the island’s formation was likely to be brief. It is still unclear exactly why Shelly Island formed, but NASA said coastal scientists have speculated that the conditions in 2017 were just right.

According to NASA, the demise of Shelly Island was clearer since erosion happens frequently on barrier islands.

This is especially true when a series of hurricanes is added to the mix.