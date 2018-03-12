In The Kitchen: Breakfast Sandwich and Build Your Own Yogurt Parfait

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you can get all that you want or need from Jason’s Deli. Hope Dennis from Jason’s Deli came into our kitchen today and showed us how easy it is to feed a group of any size with Jason’s Deli catering.
Jason’s Deli
Four Locations in Hampton Roads
Newport News, Hampton, Virginia Beach & Chesapeake
Order Online at JasonsDeli.com or with their new mobile app
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jason’s Deli.