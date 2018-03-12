In the Audience: “Love Yourself”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – James Harden, and Stacey Harden Williams are looking to help those who need more time, more compassion and more resources to put their lives back together following a crisis. Their newly formed organization “Love Yourself” is available to provide resources to adults and children.

Loving Yourself, Inc.

1120 25th Street

Newport News

For more information about services and how to get involved, call (252) 702-6786 or (757) 998-0389

You can also email “Loving Yourself Inc VA @gmail.com”