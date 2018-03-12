Hampton, MEAC reach agreement over university’s exit

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Hampton University and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) say the two sides have reached an agreement over the school’s decision to leave the conference.

Hampton’s impending departure from the MEAC had been a point of recent contention between the conference and the university. The Pirates are slated to join fellow Virginia schools including Liberty and Longwood in becoming a member of the Big South Conference later this year.

Last month, Hampton accused the MEAC of levying “vindictive” sanctions that would have — among other things — stripped student-athletes of the chance to receive weekly accolades, as well as the opportunity to play in bowl games. The alleged sanctions also included a $250,000 fine.

The MEAC responded a week later, saying Hampton failed to follow conference bylaws and missed a July 1, 2017 deadline to let the MEAC know it was leaving.

Hampton has agreed to a undiscolosed fine for failing to meet that deadline.

Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed Sunday, but officials say it preserves tradition rivalries between Hampton and MEAC schools. In addition, officials say it will allow Hampton and MEAC schools to compete as non-conference opponents in the future.

Dr. William R. Harvey, President of Hampton University, stated, “This agreement is not only what’s best for Hampton University and the MEAC, but it is what’s best for our collective students, alumni, boosters and fans.”

