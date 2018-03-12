City of Norfolk to buy Greenies bar in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular bar in Ocean View may be closing its doors after being in business for nearly 40 years.

Mayor Kenny Alexander announced in his State of the City address that Norfolk will buy Greenies Beach Bar and Grille. The city is also buying Oceanview Diner, and is planning to expand access to the beach in Ocean View.

According to city council paperwork dated for Tuesday, the city is expected to approve an ordinance to buy the bar from businessman and convicted felon Ronnie Boone Sr. for $2 million.

