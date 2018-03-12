Alligator River Bridge to close for a week for repairs, renovations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The Alligator River Bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties will be closed to traffic for a week.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation says crews need to complete major renovation work on the drawbridge.

Crews will be repairing and replacing electrical and mechanical components under the swing-span.

NDOT says the work is part of a $16.7 million project aimed at extending the life of the 58-year-old bridge.

Signs will be in place for detours around the work. NCDOT says the routes include:

Motorists traveling east from Columbia should use N.C. 94 South to U.S. 264 East to U.S. 6

Motorists traveling west from Dare County to Columbia should use U.S. 264 West to N.C. 94 North to U.S. 64

Motorists traveling to the Outer Banks from areas west of Williamston should use U.S. 17 North to U.S. 158 East

Motorists traveling from the Outer Banks to points west of Williamston should use U.S. 158 West to U.S. 17 South to U.S. 64 West

The closure is expected to last from March 14 through March 20.