What you missed last night at the Paralympics: Kendall Gretsch gets her second gold medal

The 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics are just two days old, and already there are four Americans who have won multiple medals. The group is led by Kendall Gretsch, who now has para cross-country gold to go with the para biathlon gold she had won just a day earlier.

On the ice, the U.S. sled hockey team got their title defense off to a strong start with a dominant effort against Japan.

Here’s a look at what went down on the second day of competition at the Paralympics.

Para Cross-Country Skiing

Para cross-country at the 2018 Games kicked off with the sitting classes for the men’s 15km and women’s 12km races.

One day after winning gold in para biathlon, Team USA’s Kendall Gretsch doubled up with para cross-country gold in the women’s 12km sitting event. Her teammate Oksana Masters also found the podium for a second straight day, following up her biathlon silver with cross-country bronze.

In the men’s 15km sitting event, Dan Cnossen continued his hot start to the 2018 Paralympics by earning a silver medal. The American had won gold in biathlon one day prior but was edged out by Ukranian skier Maksym Yarovyi in the cross-country competition. Sin Eui-Hyun’s bronze gave the host nation its first medal of these Paralympic Games.

“I’ve already exceeded my expectationsm,” Cnossen said after the event. “I’m very proud to represent the U.S. and my real result is my own effort and today I dug as deep as I could and went as hard as I could and that, regardless of where I ended up on the results, is my success. Just to go as hard as I could.”

Men’s 15km — Sitting

Gold: Maksym Yarovyi, Ukraine

Silver: Dan Cnossen, USA

Bronze: Sin Eui-Hyun, South Korea

Women’s 12km — Sitting

Gold: Kendall Gretsch, USA

Silver: Andrea Eskau, Germany

Bronze: Oksana Masters, USA

“It’s just a very humbling experience being able to hear your anthem for your country,” Gretsch said about her second consecutive day of winning gold medals for Team USA. “It’s just kind of putting everything into perspective and knowing that you’re here not just for yourself, but for your country is amazing.”

Para Alpine Skiing

The second day of para Alpine skiing featured all classes for men’s and women’s super-G.

Team USA’s Andrew Kurka scored his second medal in as many days. The downhill gold medalist earned silver (behind Canada’s Kurt Oatway) in the sitting class for the men’s super-G competition.

“Super-G is my favourite event,” Kurka told media. “It’s not as fun for me as downhill, but I think I’m quite a bit better at it. When it comes down to it I’ve learned a lot today. I messed up twice on this course and for most people messing up one time means they’re not on the podium.

“For me to mess up twice and then to be able to knife that middle section, and to come down and still be on the podium is something to be proud of.”

The Slovaks had a strong day, winning the gold medals in the visually impaired class for both men and women.

Super-G Gold Medalists

Women’s Visually Impaired: Henrieta Farkasova, Slovakia

Women’s Standing: Marie Bochet, France

Women’s Sitting: Anna Schaffelhuber, Germany

Men’s Visually Impaired: Jakub Krako, Slovakia

Men’s Standing: Theo Gmur, Switzerland

Men’s Sitting: Kurt Oatway, Canada

Sled Hockey

The U.S. sled hockey team, which is seeking a third straight Paralympic title, looked strong in their first game of the tournament. So strong that by the end of the second period, Japan still had not yet registered a single shot on goal.

In total, Team USA outshot Japan 24-2 during the game, a key factor in winning a 10-0 blowout. The U.S. also got across-the-board contributions, with seven different players scoring the team’s first seven goals before Brody Roybal netted two more for a hat trick.

Next up for the Americans will be the Czech Republic.

Final Results

United States 10, Japan 0

South Korea 3, Czech Republic 2

Canada 10, Italy 0

Wheelchair Curling

One day after conceding to South Korea in the tournament opener, Team USA dropped their match against Germany to fall to 0-2. Though the U.S. got off to a 3-0 lead after a strong second end, the Germans battled back for a 6-4 victory.

Team USA Results:

Loss vs. Germany 6-4

Match against Sweden continues live below: