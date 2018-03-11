What to watch tonight from the 2018 Paralympics: Brenna Huckaby and Amy Purdy compete

Watch live from PyeongChang as the U.S.’ star snowboarders, including Brenna Huckaby and Amy Purdy, compete in snowboard cross. The preliminary matches in sled hockey continue with Team USA facing off against the Czech Republic, and the U.S. wheelchair curling team plays Finland and then the Neutral Paralympic Athletes in today’s round-robin matches. In cross-country, the men’s 20km and women’s 15km (standing/visually impaired) will be contested.

Watch on TV

9:00 p.m. ET

Cross-country: Men’s standing/visually impaired 20km

11:30 p.m. ET

Snowboarding: Men’s and women’s SBX

Cross-Country: Women’s standing/visually impaired 12km event

Cross-Country Skiing

9 p.m. ET

Men’s 20km & women’s 15km (Standing/VI)​

Watch on NBCSN

At the 2017 World Championships, three Ukranian athletes swept the podium in the women’s 15km (standing) event. The silver medalist, Yuliia Batenkova-Bauman, is looking for her first Paralympic gold medal in PyeongChang. In her three previous Paralympic appearances, Batenkova-Bauman has collected seven silver and three bronze medals in cross-country. She has also won three medals in biathlon–also all silver and bronze.

The 2014 gold medalist in this event, Sweden’s Helene Ripa, did not return to the Paralympics to defend her title.

Austria’s Carina Edlinger, making her Paralympic debut at 19 years old, is the gold medal favorite in the women’s 15km (visually impaired). Along with her guide and older brother, Julian Josef Edlinger, Carina won three medals at the 2017 World Championships: gold in this event, gold in the 1.5km sprint freestyle and bronze in the 5km freestyle.

Canada’s Brian McKeever won three gold medals in Sochi, including in the men’s 20km, the longest of the Paralympic cross-country events. 38-year-old McKeever has a long and decorated Paralympic history in this event: he also won 20km in 2010, and silvers in 2006 and 2002. Not to mention, he’s a seven-time world champion in the 20km. McKeever carried Canada’s flag into the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony.

Snowboard

9:30 p.m. ET

Men’s and women’s snowboard cross

Watch on NBCSN

Four years ago, Evan Strong, Mike Shea and Keith Gabel swept the podium in men’s snowboardcross, claiming all three medals. Another medal favorite is Mike Schultz, who carried the U.S. flag into the Opening Ceremony and is the World Cup champion in snowboard cross.

On the women’s side, the U.S. has two top contenders in Amy Purdy and Brenna Huckaby: Purdy won snowboard cross bronze at the 2014 Paralympics, and Huckaby is the reigning world champion in this event.

Sled Hockey

11 p.m. ET

USA vs. Czech Republic (Prelim)

2:30 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Norway (Prelim)

6 a.m. ET

Italy vs. Sweden (Prelim)

20-year-old Declan Farmer, a student at Princeton, is the U.S. sled hockey’s team top scorer. Their goalie, Steve Cash, is making his fourth Paralympic appearance.

The U.S. are the two-time defending Paralympic champions, and at the least two Paralympics outscored their opponents 32-2. But their winning streak came to an end at the 2017 Para Ice Hockey Championships, where Canada beat the U.S. 4-1 in the gold-medal final. The U.S. won’t face Canada in the preliminary round of play, as the U.S. is in Group B and Canada is in Group A.

Wheelchair Curling

1:35 a.m. ET

Finland vs. USA (Round-Robin)

6:35 a.m. ET

Neutral Paralympic Athletes vs. USA (Round-Robin)

In the round-robin stage of the curling tournament, every team will play ever other team once, with the standings determining which countries advance to the playoffs. The U.S. started strong with victories over South Korea and Germany, then a loss against Sweden. They will face Finland in their first match of the day, and then the Russian athletes on the Neutral Paralympic Athletes team, which includes players that won silver at both the 2014 Paralympics and 2017 World Championships.