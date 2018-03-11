WAVY-TV 10 and FOX 43 dominate morning news

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Nexstar Media’ s Norfolk duopoly WAVY-TV and FOX43 showcased its dominance once again in February 2018. WAVY News 10 Today was the top source for news from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on FOX43, drawing more audience than the combined competition.

WAVY News 10 Today was the only station which brought Hampton Roads’ viewers to NBC’s Winter Olympics with live reports from 10 On Your Side Reporter Lex Gray in PyeongChang, South Korea.

WAVY News 10 at 6 a.m. was the most-watched newscast on any station at any time of the day, posting a 3.9 demo in adults ages 25 to 54. WAVY News 10’s sizeable audience continued to ignite the Today Show ratings, making it number three in the country of all 56 metered markets. The Today Show’s 6.6 household rating at 7 a.m. on WAVY-TV more than doubled the national average.

“Our continued growth in the mornings is fueled by stellar journalism and Nexstar’ s dedication to bring viewers to where news is happening, such as South Korea,” said WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “Lex Gray’s reports took you deep into the country’s demilitarized zone, giving viewers a rare look like no other station could. It is this commitment which sets WAVY News 10 apart. And, it is 10 On Your Side storytelling which continues to bring viewers back, consistently, every day.”

WAVY News 10 proved it was a powerhouse in several key time periods, as it holds 6 of the top 10 newscasts in the market, per Nielsen Research Adults 25-54. Altogether, the station’s newscasts attracted 49 percent of the local news audience, which is nearly equal to WVEC with 26 percent and WTKR/WGNT with 24 percent, combined.