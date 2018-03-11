Teenager in custody after fleeing from police and attempting to strike an officer’s car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old is in custody after trying to flee from police and attempting to strike an officer’s car Sunday evening.

Virginia Beach police say they were called out to the 3900 block area of Pleasant Valley Road around 5:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

As police were arriving, a teenage boy fled the scene in a car. Police say he deliberately attempted to hit one of the police cars as he was driving away, but the officer was able to safely move his car out of the way.

Multiple officers began following the teen in an attempt to stop him, but he refused and continued to try to get away from police.

According to police, they were able to take him into custody after the teen crashed the car he was driving near the intersection of Belspring Drive and Roundhill Drive.

At this time, there have not been any injuries reported.

Police say multiple charges are pending.

Stay on WAVY.com for updates.