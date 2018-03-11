Police: Two die after car hits a tree in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say both the driver and passenger of a car died when the car collided with a tree Saturday night.

Chesapeake Police received a call for the accident around 10 p.m.

Their initial investigation revealed a silver Jaguar was driving along Paramont Avenue when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

Firefighters and medics responded to the scene and determined both people in the vehicle died as a result of the collision.

Police say this is still an active investigation. Stay on WAVY.com for updates.