Nor’easter heading our way, snow showers possible Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Your Monday could be messy as another nor’easter heads toward our region, bringing rain, wind and a mix of snow.

Meteorologist Kristin Ketchell says there be wind gusts around 35 mph on Monday, with some higher gusts possible along the coast, but overall, it will not be as strong as last week’s system.

The system will consist of mostly rain and some minor tidal flooding. That rain could turn into sleet or snow as colder air gets pushed into the region later Monday evening.

