Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Virginia Beach dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of S. Independence and Rainbow Drive around 7 p.m.

There are reports of injuries, dispatchers say.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

