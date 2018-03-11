Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Virginia Beach dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of S. Independence and Rainbow Drive around 7 p.m.

There are reports of injuries, dispatchers say.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Road closure due to multiple vehicle accident in the 2200 block of S. Independence Blvd (Salem Rd to P.A. Rd). Please use alternate route of travel near this area. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 11, 2018

