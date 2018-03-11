Lake Taylor boys take Class 4 state championship with double-overtime win over John Handley

RICHMOND (WAVY) – Two years ago, Lake Taylor let a double-digit lead slip away to Monacan in the state championship game, and left the floor of the Siegel Center in tears. Last season, the Titans’ season ended at the buzzer, when Smithfield sank a half-court shot in the region playoffs.

The heartbreak has finally ended, and the Titans were able to lift the state title trophy they’d been so close to. Thanks to 24 points from senior forward Dereon Seabron, Lake Taylor managed to fend off John Handley 72-66 in double-overtime, and took home the Class 4 state championship.

The Lake Taylor girls came close to the upset of the weekend, but it was Millbrook coming away with a 53-46 state title win to cap the perfect 29-0 season.