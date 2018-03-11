Elite Airways cancels flight route from PHF to Myrtle Beach

WILLIAMSBURG/NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Elite Airways announced it has cancelled their planned nonstop jet service between Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) and Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Officials had announced in January that the service was planned to start on April 6. This was part of an expansion of service Elite brought the Peninsula.

Related: New direct flights to Newark, Long Island announced at PHF

“We had high hopes for start of service at Newport News, but the demand for this particular city pairing wouldn’t have been sufficient to proceed,” Elite Airways President John Pearsall stated on Friday. “We are exploring other routes out of Newport News to popular Florida destinations later in the year, which we believe could drive stronger demand.”

All Elite Airways Newport News ticketed passengers have being contacted and have been fully refunded.