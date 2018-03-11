Dump truck bed hits traffic light, I-464 overpass in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers may have experienced some delays Sunday afternoon after a dump truck crashed near Military Highway and I-464.

Chesapeake police responded to the scene at 12:23 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Military Highway for a single-vehicle accident.

Police say the dump truck’s bed flew into the up position, hitting the traffic light at Military and the 464 interchange. The dump truck’s open bed then struck the I-464 overpass causing the truck to stop sideways underneath.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was released on scene by medics.

VDOT was notified to check the overpass for damage.

