Toano Middle School student arrested after social media threat

TOANO, Va. (WAVY) — An eighth-grader at Toano Middle School was arrested in connection to a threatening social media post that suggested there would be harm done to those at the school during the upcoming National School Walkout on March 14, according to the James City County Police Department.

Toano Middle School administrators say they first contacted James City County Police on Thursday around 4 p.m. about the reported threat.

Administrators and police investigators identified the 13-year-old boy, and after consulting the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, he was taken into custody and charged with written threats of bodily harm on school property.

James City County Police say they’re working closely with county schools to coordinate security for the National School Walkout. They ask those who observe threats or any other suspicious behavior to contact police.

