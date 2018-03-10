SNJB hosts Commuters Care Food Drive

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge is hosting its annual Commuters Care Food Drive.

For the fourth year, drivers are encouraged to donate canned and non-perishable food items toward a goal of 500 pounds.

All donations will be accepted at the SNJB Operations Office at 3815 Bainbridge Boulevard on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Each item donated can be redeemed for a free entry into drawings to win one of ten $50.00 Virginia E-ZPass Reload Cards. E-ZPass Reload Card funds can be applied to any existing E-ZPass account in 15 states from North Carolina to Maine.

All food collected is donated to the Food Pantry of Oasis Social Ministry in Portsmouth.

The food drive ends on March 16 and the drawing will be held on March 31.