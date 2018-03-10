Rock starts wanted! Amphitheater holding job fair Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach is hosting a job fair Saturday for anyone interested in seasonal work.

Positions include security guards, ticket takers, cleaning crew, parking lot attendants, production personnel and ushers. Managers will do interviews on site. One of the perks include watching free concerts!

Click her for more information.

The job fair will be at Landstown Middle School, right across from the Amphitheater on Recreation Drive from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm