ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing, endangered Elizabeth City man.

Officials are looking for 67-year-old William Douglas “Butch” Morris, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Morris was last seen in the 600 block of Foreman Bundy Road.

Anyone with information about William Douglas Morris should call the Pasquotank County Sheriff at (252) 533-2191.