NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police want you to be on the lookout for the car they say fled the scene after hitting and killing a man overnight.

It happened around 3:30 Saturday morning near the intersection of Mercury Blvd and Jefferson Ave. Police say a man in his late 50s to early 60s was on the side of the road.

Investigators say a white 2013 White Nissan Altima fled the scene. If you saw anything, call the Crime Line.