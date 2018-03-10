Hampton Police officer shoots and kills two ‘vicious’ dogs

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say a Hampton Police Officer shot and killed two pit bull dogs that were described as vicious and roaming around unattended Saturday evening.

Dispatch received a call around 5:30 p.m. alerting them that the dogs were roaming around in the 100 block of Wilson Lane. Animal Control Officers had responded to a previous complaint about these two pit bulls in the same area last week, but were not able to locate the dogs.

Hampton Police responded to the area and began searching for the dogs. An officer saw them running southbound on North Mallory Street towards West Kelly Avenue.

Officials say the officer attempted to make contact with the dogs, but the dogs charged the officer. The officer went back to his police car and called for Animal Control Officers for backup.

The dogs headed into the backyard of a nearby home of West Kelly Avenue. The officer heard growling coming from the backyard a short time later and decided to walk toward the area, officials say.

After going to the backyard, the officer saw the two pit bulls attacking another dog. As the officer approached, both the pit bulls went after the officer again.

Officials say the officer fired his gun, and struck both dogs before they were able to attack him. Both dogs succumbed to their injuries. The dog the pit bulls attacked was taken to a local animal hospital by owners for treatment for serious injuries.

Police say the owner of the two pit bulls has not been identified.

Animal Control Officers responded to the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

