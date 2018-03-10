Florida lawmakers vote to stay in Daylight Saving Time all year long

FLORIDA, U.S. (CNN) — Lawmakers in Florida are tired of the whole “fall back” and “spring forward” rigamarole. So they’ve approved a bill to keep Daylight Saving Time going throughout the year in their state.

“Sunshine Protection Act.” There were only two dissenters. The House passed it 103-11 on February 14. It took the state Senate less than a minute Tuesday to pass theThere were only two dissenters. The House passed it 103-11 on February 14.

The bill now goes to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott — but it’s far from a done deal after that.

Even if the governor approves, a change like this will literally take an act of Congress.

But if all is approved, Floridians — who’ll set their clocks ahead one hour this Sunday when Daylight Saving Time begins — won’t have to mess with it ever again.