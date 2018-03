NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Officials with the Newport News Fire Department had to extricate a driver from a car early Saturday morning.

It happened at Radcliff Lane and Oyster Point Road.

Investigators say it involved one car. The driver was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries.

