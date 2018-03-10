Fire crews working to put out fully-involved house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake fire officials are actively working to put out a full-involved abandon house fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 1 p.m. to the 2200 block of Joliff Road.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found the structure fully involved in flames. Firefighters took a defensive attack on the fire from outside because of the height of the flames.

As of right now, officials say there are no injuries and the house was unoccupied.

